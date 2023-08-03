NAACAM Show 2023 conference focuses on component factories of the future

Automotive sector visionaries and industry leaders will spearhead discussions shaping the future of South Africa’s automotive component manufacturing sector at the NAACAM Show 2023 conference and exhibition. The theme for the show is: “Component factories of the future: Driving SA's manufacturing excellence” - and according to Renai Moothilal, CEO of NAACAM, this will set the agenda to explore new ways of thinking while driving production strategies and innovation for the future of the sector.

The two-day conference is part of the biennial NAACAM show that brings together local and international automotive manufacturing experts, professionals and enthusiasts to advance knowledge and foster collaboration within the local automotive components sector. This is done through insightful discussions and exhibits that showcase the depth of South Africa’s manufacturing capability in a key part of the country’s industrial economy. This year’s NAACAM show conference will set the agenda to explore new ways of thinking, while driving production strategies and innovation for the future of the automotive manufacturing sector. Photo: Supplied “Embracing cutting-edge technologies and fostering a culture of continuous innovation and collaboration among stakeholders ensures that we build our country’s automotive manufacturing sector to grow and thrive in the years to come,” says Moothilal. Futurist and trend analyst Dion Chang will facilitate a day where influential stakeholders will analyse the state of the industry under the SA Automotive Masterplan 2035, and explore opportunities for the years ahead. Additionally, experts will unpack the dynamics presented by the shift towards mobile electrification and discuss changing component requirements, market outlooks, raw material needs and technology impacts.

A further focus will be on financing and energy considerations to support sector compliance with carbon emission regulations, while maintaining global competitiveness. Technological advancements, including factory automation and digitalisation, will be examined for their role in growth, competitiveness, workforce upskilling and business creation. At the end of the first day, delegates can expect to see a live demonstration of LOOP – an innovative “matchmaking” platform developed by NAACAM in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). It enables the procurement needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier-one component suppliers to be matched with the capabilities of lower tier, emerging suppliers in an effort to drive localisation. The NAACAM conference hosts insightful discussions and exhibits that showcase the depth of South Africa’s automotive manufacturing capability. Photo: Supplied Developed in partnership with the Gauteng government and automotive-related agencies, the second day of the conference will hone in on accelerating the holistic development and growth objectives of the local automotive component industry. The discussions will focus on inclusivity and the development of Black industrialists. There will also be an examination of the expanding and rapidly industrialising wider African regional automotive industry; identifying strategies to stimulate investments, foster partnerships and establish a vibrant and competitive manufacturing base on the continent.