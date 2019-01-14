CAPE TOWN – The National Energy Regulator of South Africa on Monday began public hearings on Eskom's application to increase electricity tariffs annually by 15 percent for the next three years. The hearings on the multi-year price determination (MYPD4) kicked off in Cape Town, with heated objection expected.

Among those opposing the tariff regime sought by Eskom is pressure group Outa (Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse). It has urged the regulator to allow no more than an inflation-related tariff increase.

“At best, we propose that NERSA should not allow Eskom to exceed CPI, which is around the five percent mark, but instead, Eskom should find savings by reducing the headcount and staff costs, along with returning to lower primary energy costs by undoing the inflated and often corrupt contracts entered into during the Jacob Zuma era," Ronald Chauke, Outa's spokesman on energy, said in a statement on Monday.

"The public should not have to pay the price for Eskom's corruption and poor leadership."

African News Agency (ANA)