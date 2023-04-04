Official fuel prices for April announced, with some joy for diesel users

Motorists planning on travelling during the Easter Holidays can expect some relief at the pumps from Wednesday, as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced changes in fuel prices for April. These come into effect on Wednesday, April 5. While drivers behind the wheel of diesel vehicles can expect larger price cuts, petrol drivers will see very little to no change in the prices.

The department said diesel 0.05% sulphur will decrease by 73.58c a litre, while 0.005% sulphur will drop by 74.58c a litre, and 93 unleaded petrol by 1c a litre. The cost of fuel inland differs to the price at the coast. The price of 95 petrol will increase to R22.97 per litre from R22.95.

Inland the price changes are as follows: 93 petrol drops 1c a litre, from R22.65 to R22.64; 95 petrol increases by 2c a litre, from R22.95 to R22.97, 0.05% diesel (wholesale) drops from R21.63 to R20.89, 0.005% diesel (wholesale) decreases from R21.72 to R20.97; illuminating paraffin drops from R15.97 to R14.72; and LP gas (p/kg) from R38.68 to R37.76. On the coast, the price changes are as follows: 93 petrol drops from R22.00 to R21.92; 95 petrol drops 5c a litre, from R22.30 to R22.25; 0.05% diesel (wholesale) decreases from R20.97 to R20.16; 0.005% diesel (wholesale) drops from R21.08 to R20.26; illuminating paraffin decreases from R15.18 to R13.80 and LP gas (p/kg) from R36.10 to R35.17. South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly basis, informed by international and local factors.

These include the fact that South Africa imports crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including import costs such as shipping. Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union Uasa, said the decrease in diesel and illuminating paraffin prices was good news, but consumers with petrol-run vehicles were less fortunate. Moyo said, “Motorists travelling to different destinations over the Easter holidays will experience little relief as they fill up for longer distances than usual. Uasa urges its members and fellow South Africans to be smart about their household finances and curb spending on unnecessary items over Easter. We encourage everyone to stay safe and vigilant, drive safely and spend wisely.”