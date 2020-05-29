PIC may convert Eskom debt to equity

JOHANNESBURG - Africa’s biggest fund manager, the Public Investment Corp., is willing to convert more than 90 billion rand ($5.2 billion) of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. debt into equity.





The proposal has been submitted to South Africa’s National Treasury by the PIC and its main client, the Government Employees Pension Fund, Chairman Reuel Khoza said in an interview. The PIC, which manages over 2 trillion rand, worked on a similar proposal in 2018 and 2019, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg in July last year. The GEPF has invested some extra cash into Eskom directly, Khoza said.



