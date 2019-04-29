Energy Minister Jeff Radebe holds a media briefing to respond to the Sunday Times Article dated 24th March 2019. Over the past couple of days, there have been a number of media reports emanating from a sensational headline article that was published on the front page of Sunday Times dated 24th March 2019 titled, “Jeff’s dodgy $1bn Oil deal –Minister Radebe` s team splurges millions in pursuit of Energy venture in South Sudan”.

JOHANNESBURG - The organisers of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa on Monday announced a four-year partnership with the South African ministry of energy. South African Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe, will be heading a line-up of expert speakers and will be delivering the opening ministerial address at the event which takes place on 14-16 May in Cape Town.

"Since his appointment, Minister Radebe has shown visionary and passionate leadership in terms of energy security, something that resonates greatly with our African power community and we look forward to welcome him back to the event to hear his message," African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa event director Evan Schiff said

"The potential of renewable energy sources such as solar, storage solutions and mini-grid generation projects are just some of the exciting focus areas at this year’s African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa and we expect more than 10,000 energy and water professionals from across Africa and the world to gather in the Mother City. Renewing our previous successful four-year partnership with the Energy Ministry allows us to further entrench South Africa’s leading role on the continent and within the international power community."

The department of energy said it is looking forward to the African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference.

"African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa never disappoints with compelling content, inspiring speakers and the latest technology offerings and looking forward to another fruitful four-year partnership and taking valuable strides in our vision for a sustainable approach to South Africa’s energy deficit," the department of energy said in a statement.

- African News Agency (ANA)

