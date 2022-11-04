SA clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds

A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom's coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday.

"The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant is a demonstration project that can serve as a reference on how to transition fossil-fuel assets for future projects in South Africa and around the world," the World Bank said in a statement distributed by South Africa's National Treasury.