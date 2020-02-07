JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s main business lobby said it’s working with labor unions and other social partners on enabling President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a pact to rescue the debt-stricken state power utility in his state-of-the-nation address next week.
Representatives of Business Unity South Africa and the Congress of South African Trade Unions, the nation’s biggest labor federation, said significant progress has been made in talks with the government on Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 454 billion rand ($31 billion) debt burden.
“We all recognize pragmatically what needs to be done,” Busa Vice Chairman Martin Kingston said in an interview. There’s an objective to “ensure that all parties are on the same page as to what is practical and what is possible.”