LONDON - Total bagged three awards at the 2017 World Oil & Gas Week Awards hosted by the Oil and Gas Council in London in December.

The council is the global network of oil and gas executives.

This platform connects executives and companies to their partners in services, finance, government and investment worlds.

In a statement, the group managing director, Amy Miller said, "700 senior energy, finance and investment executives joined together to celebrate the recipients of 11 awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Lord John Browne".

Here are the winners:

1. Executive of the Year: Patrick Pouyanne, Total

Patrick Pouyanne Photo:Bloomberg

2. Lifetime Achievement Award: Lord John Browne of Madingley

Lord John Browne Photo: Twitter

3. Mid Cap of the Year: Aker BP

4. Small Cap of the Year: Faroe Petroleum

5. Explorer of the Year: ExxonMobil

6. Oil Field Services of the Year: Schlumberger

7. Innovation of the Year: Hurricane

8. PE Firm of the Year: The Carlyle Group

9. Deal of the Year: Total/Maersk

10. NOC of the Year: Statoil

11. Large Cap of the Year: Total

The Oil and Gas council holds the conference yearly towards the end of the year, and recognise outstanding companies and executives in respective categories with the awards.

