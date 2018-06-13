



The two unions yesterday reiterated their rejection of Eskom’s stance to offer no increase in the current round of wage negotiations which have stalled.





“The NUM and Numsa leadership are clear that workers united can never be defeated. We met (on Monday) and our revolutionary consciousness makes us to recognise that without the unity of workers we can never achieve our goals. It is for this reason that we have taken the decision to put aside our political differences and to unite against a common enemy whose agenda is the super exploitation of workers at Eskom,” the unions said in a joint statement.





They have threatened strike action, which could disrupt electricity supply.





– BUSINESS REPORT









JOHANNESBURG - In a rare demonstration of unity, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are fighting sideby-side in their battle with Eskom over wage increases.