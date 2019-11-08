JOHANNESBURG - The United States stands ready to support Africa in its energy ventures and to work with American companies keen to do business on the continent, an oil conference in Cape Town has heard.
In a statement, organisers of Africa Oil Week said US assistant secretary for fossil energy Steven Winberg sought to assure delegates that department secretary Rick Perry’s recent resignation would not affect America's outlook towards Africa.
"If you are asking if there is going to be an Africa policy change, the answer is clearly no,” the organisers quoted him as telling the conference.
“There are 54 countries in the continent of Africa, and we think that there are great opportunities for the United States to bring our technology and our capital to bear, especially in the energy space."
He said President Donald Trump's administration was "in lockstep" on policies such as Power Africa and Prosper Africa, a cross-government initiative designed to support United States business and energy activities in Africa.