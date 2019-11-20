WATCH: Eskom needs R187bn to comply with new emissions laws









Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s power utility Eskom needs around R187bn ($12.60 billion) to comply fully with existing legislation curbing harmful emissions, a government presentation to parliament showed on Wednesday.

Eskom, which uses mainly coal-fired power plants to generate electricity, was one of 37 top domestic polluters, including Sasol, granted a five-year reprieve by government until 2020 to meet air emission standards.

The new minimum emissions standards for air quality laws in South Africa, which cover particulate, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions, came into effect on April 1, 2015.





“Complete compliance with the 2010 Minimum Emission Standard would require an estimated 187 billion rand,” the presentation by the Department of Public Enterprises said.





Africa’s biggest public utility supplies over 90% of South Africa’s electricity, relying largely on ageing, heavily polluting coal-fired power stations but does not generate enough cash to meet its debt servicing costs.





Project delays and cost overruns at Medupi and Kusile, two mega-coal plants currently being built by Eskom, largely contributed to Eskom’s debt ballooning to 440 billion rand.





“Given the current financial constraints, at this stage Medupi will be prioritised to be retrofitted with Flue-Gas Desulphurisation (FGD technology),” the department said.





South Africa has said any new coal plants would need to have emission-reducing technology, such as FGD.





In September, Eskom said it might have to shut some plants if it fails to reduce emissions, raising the prospect of further power cuts in the county and also putting more pressure on the government which has had to bail out the debt-ridden company to keep it afloat.



