JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s power utility Eskom needs around R187bn ($12.60 billion) to comply fully with existing legislation curbing harmful emissions, a government presentation to parliament showed on Wednesday.
Eskom, which uses mainly coal-fired power plants to generate electricity, was one of 37 top domestic polluters, including Sasol, granted a five-year reprieve by government until 2020 to meet air emission standards.
The new minimum emissions standards for air quality laws in South Africa, which cover particulate, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions, came into effect on April 1, 2015.