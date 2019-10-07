FILE PHOTO: Electricity pylons are seen near the cooling towers of a power station owned by state power utility ESKOM, near Middelburg, South Africa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity generation decreased by 2.4 percent year-on-year in August and was down by a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent compared with July, Statistics South Africa said on Monday. This followed a month-on-month reduction of 1.4 percent in July and an increase of 0.4 percent in June.

Seasonally adjusted electricity production fell 0.4 percent in the three months ended August compared with the previous three months.

Stats SA said power distribution or consumption was down 4.7 percent on a year-on-year basis in August and retreated 2.2 percent month-on-month.

The country gets 95 percent of its electricity from state-owned utility Eskom, which struggled to meet demand earlier this year, leading to planned rolling blackouts to avoid a total collapse of the national grid.

- African News Agency (ANA)