5 Easy ways to make money online in South Africa without paying anything

Armed with smartphones, tech-savvy entrepreneurs are finding ways to make money online using what they have at their disposal. One of the more popular avenues is social commerce, which involves using social networking websites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to sell.

If you’re interested in exploring ways to make money online with social commerce or other avenues, here are some ideas to get you started. Facebook Marketplace Facebook Marketplace is perfect for you if you’re looking for a way to make money from home with zero investment. On the platform, you can list second-hand products across several categories and sell them to local buyers.

The platform also offers merchant services, enabling small businesses to list and sell their products by linking an e-commerce store to Facebook Marketplace. Facebook doesn’t facilitate the payment, but there are other options. Payment providers like iKhokha offer convenient solutions like payment links, which enable the exchange of funds without cash or a card machine.

Instagram Shopping Take a scroll through Insta, and you’ll quickly notice local entrepreneurs using the platform to flaunt their creativity and sell their products. You can, too! Clothing, beauty products, jewellery and handmade goods are some of the top sellers.

Find a way to commodify your interests and skills, and you can start making sales on Instagram immediately. You will need an Instagram or Facebook Business page, but converting your personal account is easy if you want to make the switch. Instagram does charge a nominal selling fee as insurance, but you won’t have to deal with refunds or returns, making it easier to get started.

Virtual Services The increased popularity of remote work has led to a rise in virtual services. Creators, educators and personal trainers are all making the most of this new way of working. By casting their nets further afield, these professionals have opened new revenue channels at minimal cost by using free video conferencing tools such as Zoom and remote payment links as a convenient alternative to EFT payments.

Rent out a Room In 2021, South African Airbnb hosts collectively earned over R2 billion. So, it’s no surprise that renting out additional rooms in your home for short stays can be a lucrative business. Small guesthouses, B&Bs and even homeowners have decided to cut out the middleman by marketing directly to local travellers to forego Airbnb’s 3% host fee and 14% guest fee.

Once again, payment links make the process easier. Hosts can accept deposits, and guests can make upfront payments remotely to secure their booking before their stay.