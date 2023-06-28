African Innovation Solutions to host inspiring talk in celebration of Youth Month for young entrepreneurs

South African business incubator, African Innovation Solutions (AIS), will host young technology innovators for a talk aimed at inspiring youth to follow in their footsteps and learn from their experiences. As part of the company’s Innovation Talks series, ‘Honouring African Innovations’, will take place on Friday, June 30, in Cape Town.

The Innovation Talk series has been created by AIS to not only highlight outstanding accomplishments and contributions made by African innovators in a variety of fields, but to share insider information with aspiring entrepreneurs to help them succeed. Palesa Nangu, the 29-year-old CEO of African Innovation Solutions, said, “There is no doubt that the transformative power of innovation in Africa and its influence on the continent's development is a force to be reckoned with. In hosting these talks in Youth Month, we want to show our youth, who make up the bulk of the continent’s population, that there are many opportunities for them to be creative and build businesses with impact. “Our role at AIS is to help build capacity in Africa for Africans by Africans. These sessions are a must for any entrepreneur no matter their age, to learn first-hand and I encourage participants to come along and hear from those at the cutting-edge of innovation.”

Speakers lined up for this coming session include: Nkosana Makate - the brilliant mind behind the revolutionary "please call me" feature, who will be the keynote speaker. Makate’s invention has transformed communication in Africa by enabling users to send messages without airtime.

This innovative technology has eliminated barriers to connectivity, thereby empowering millions of people across the continent. Fagri Semaar - Chief Commercial Officer of Teleperformance subsidiary, SA Commercial, a business process outsourcing organisation that, through AIS, can help entrepreneurs, start-ups, and early stage SMMEs, grow. Fagri’s insights will undoubtedly enrich the discussions surrounding African innovation deployment. Dr Senathi Fisha – a chancellor award winner and world-renowned clinical psychologist, founder of Fisha Wellness Hospitals and president of Fisha Foundation. She will address the youth in attendance along with other speakers on the mental wellness of innovators and the challenges they face.

The Innovation Talk: Honouring African Innovations, offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and thought-provoking conversations among industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and most importantly, the African Youth. AIS invites everyone interested in African innovation to celebrate the ingenuity, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that propels Africa's innovation landscape forward. African Innovation Solutions is an organisation devoted to fostering and promoting innovation in Africa. Through various initiatives and events, the company aims to highlight African talent, foster collaboration, and promote the continent's sustainable development prospects.