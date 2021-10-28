Applications for the Eskom Business Investment Competition are now open

EMERGING farmers and entrepreneurs in agri-processing are encouraged to enter the Eskom Business Investment Competition (BIC) on www.eskombic2021.co.za until October 31.

The 13-year-old BIC provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their offering. Businesses in engineering and construction, manufacturing, or trade and services sectors that have been in business for at least two years are also invited to participate and stand a chance to walk away with cash prizes.

While the competition seeks to inject financial support into the small businesses, the Business Connect that follows the BIC aims to empower BIC entrants with business skills and networking opportunities. It is also a platform for the BIC winners to market their products and services.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE