EMPOWERED: Founder and chief executive of the African Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum, Irene Ochem. The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum said on Monday more than 60 thought leaders from the continent and the globe were on the agenda for its conference set for later this month. Picture: Henk Kruger/ ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum said on Monday more than 60 thought leaders from the continent and the globe were on the agenda for its conference set for later this month. The October 29-30 forum -- with the theme 'Enhancing Impact: Digitalisation, Investment and Intra-African Trade' -- will aim to promote and accelerate the growth of women-owned and women-led businesses for Africa’s inclusive economic growth and discuss entrepreneurship trends.

AWIEF is a platform that brings together global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organisations and investors to discuss ways of boosting Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“The digital economy is driving business and is enhancing the impact of our work. Investment in women-owned businesses is needed across the continent of Africa,” founder and CEO Irene Ochem said in a statement.

"It is important for Africa to trade amongst itself, to collaborate and cooperate. What we need to look at is the roles that women have in this process.”

AWIEF, headquartered in Nigeria and South Africa, runs several programmes for women across the continent.