CAPE TOWN - Australian entrepreneur and author, Dale Beaumont just launched a new app, aimed at individuals worldwide who want to start their own business or grow an existing business.

With the onset of digital marketing and the changing nature of the business environment, there are increasingly more business opportunities. More often, individuals are looking to start their own company but lack the basic know-how. Beaumont recognised this gap and has launched an app, Bizversity which hosts more than 1000 business training videos, in partnership with 250 business experts.

Beaumont who has expansive experience with training entrepreneurs through live events and workshops realised that individuals do not need another website to guide them with their business but instead a platform that is best suited to the fast-paced, mobile nature of business people.

Picture: Bizversity app, Dale Beaumont. (Supplied).

“I've spent the last 10 years training entrepreneurs through live events and workshops. While it has been amazing, there are still millions of businesses out there that fail each and every year”, said Beaumont.

Beaumont said that his app, Bizversity is a product that is streamlined for businesses.

“We set out to build a product where business owners didn't need to travel, attend events or cater to those who couldn’t afford a business coach. It was then one of my users during the beta testing stage said this is great, it’s like Netflix for business”, said Beaumont.

By accessing the app, users get access to a range of content which include over 80 topics from SEO, creating business leads, marketing and even “how to” technology software guides.

The app, which is currently free and accessible to everyone will be launching a paid subscription service via a minimum freeminium model, said Beaumont. The price is yet to be determined but Beaumont assured that it will be affordable and in line with services such as Netflix and Spotify.

Picture: Bizversity app, Dale Beaumont. (Supplied).





“The small investment for users will ultimately pay huge dividends. Within minutes, business owners will be learning how to market and make more sales, improve cash flow and profits, productivity all while also becoming a better manager. Our goal is to get to 1,000,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2020. Clearly, we have a long road ahead but like we tell our users, no-one achieves anything great by thinking small."

Currently, Bizversity is free and these videos are accessible to anyone, on-demand, via their smartphone app but in the middle of 2018, the company will be launching their paid subscription service via a freemium model.

Thus far, Bizversity has had more than 65 000 downloads.

“The goal of Bizversity is to give users the world’s best business education at the world’s most affordable price”, concluded

According to Beaumont, the most popular show on Bizversity is “Grow Your Business”. “As the title suggests the show is all about giving people direct access to strategies designed to lift your performance, results and revenue”, concluded Beaumont.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE