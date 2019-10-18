Catalyst Africa aims to create a mindset shift in SA to embrace the 4IR revolution









CAPE TOWN - Catalyst Africa, taking place from 30 - 31 October in Cape Town, is bringing together some of South Africa's top female talent across industries to share their knowledge, inspiration and drive changes in mindset that are aimed at empowering South Africans to embrace opportunities around them and find solutions to problems they encounter. From music to art and food, internet of things, marketing and creative leadership - these women are at the cutting edge of their fields. “The most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. Our concern is with the actual doing or use of knowledge rather than with theory and ideas to ensure Catalyst Africa attendees are both inspired and equipped to action their ideas," said Dale Imerman, Co-Founder of Catalyst Africa. Here is a of the entrepreneurs that will be at the event: 1. Annette Muller



Annette Muller is the founder of Flexyforce [ www.flexyforce.com ], an innovative new technology start- up aiming to build better supplier relationships. Flexyforce is a B2B cloud based software for companies to automate the onboarding, contracting and payouts of any kind of supplier.

Previously she founded DOTNXT, one of South Africa’s first Innovation Consultancy’s recently sold to an international firm, where she launched a number of innovations for South African corporate clients such as www.alphacode.club for Rand Merchant Bank and www.satrixnow.co.za for Satrix to name but a few.

2. Lindsay Thomas



Qualified as a project manager and marketer, Lindsay is an educator with experience stretching across the entertainment business, door to door sales, media and team management. She is the organisational and communications arm of ask-jean driven by the desire to see great concepts come to life. Part humanitarian, part social media, part human capital and part wine taster, she is all things ask-jean needs to stay sane.

3. Tertia Barret



Tertia Barrett is the founder and MD of Cataly5t. Cataly5t uses ground breaking IoT smart sensing technology to collect data on how people use the spaces they work in. This insight is driving better decision making as they balance smart building management with the evolving needs of their workforce.

With the Fourth industrial revolution racing ahead, business has become more competitive than ever before. Smart organisations are leveraging IoT to stay ahead of the curve and have access to real-time insights to make accurate decisions that ultimately affect the bottom-line.

4. Mignon Reyneke



Mignon is an Associate Professor of Digital Marketing and Marketing / Business Strategy Consultant with experience in the corporate and academic fields, both locally and internationally.

She teaches the core marketing strategy course at the GSB and is also involved with custom corporate training in sales and marketing for ComAir, Tiger Brands, Sasol, SAB, Distell, Business Connexion, Thales, AECI, Southpaw Consulting, British American Tobacco, BMW, Proconics, Schneider, Standard Bank, Discovery, SAICA, Old Mutual, Transnet, Capitec and Chevron.

5. Jules Harding



GoodLuck is an award-winning, chart-topping live electronic band born in Cape Town, South Africa, and charged with a global sound.

Officially launched in 2011, the buzzing trio has graduated as one of the brightest hopes from the South African music scene to become a bona fide international act.

6. Leah Bessa



After Leah completed her Masters in Food Science, studying insects as aalternative source of protein, she joined forces with Jean to explore various avenues of introducing insects into the South African market.

As true entrepreneurs do, they researched, created, and experimented with various products before finally focusing their efforts on the dairy alternatives industry.

7. Caitlin Warther & Wendy Dixon



WartherDixon are an artist duo who collaborate on mirror and light based installation sculptures. Their work creates perceptual questions around the themes of time, identity and spirit.

They hope these questions create an embodied learning of self and soul in viewers.

Caitlin is an interdisciplinary light artist whose practice encompasses sculpture and photography in an ongoing investigation into what it means to inhabit space.

She recently graduated from The Parsons School of Constructed Environments NYC with an MFA in Lighting Design. Wendy is a creative director, designer and artist. Her work straddles between design and art, blending light, mirror sculptures and installations into immersive experiences. Her professional background in design allows her to bridge rich graphic narratives with rigorous spatial design

8. Elaine Rumboll

Elaine Rumboll is an award-winning business woman and poet. She is a professor of Play, a master Lego Serious Play practitioner and the founder and owner of The Creative Leadership Consultancy. Talk title: Befriending the muses of Curiosity, Bravery and Playfulness in the Playground of Commerce

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE