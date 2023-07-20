There is something particular about peace. Even in our small communities or business places, when there is a possibility of chaos and aggression, there’s just something special that makes the one person who calmly chooses peace unique. Actually, the opponents that have readied for battle quickly start changing their mind-sets and feel almost embarrassed about their hostility and decide to go the peacemaker’s way and embrace that person. And I guess that’s what shaped and formed Mandela’s everlasting legacy. Of course, many will argue that the previously disadvantaged are still not yet fully liberated economically, but one can also say it could have been much worse had the alternative violent version been the order of the day post-apartheid.

This Mandela day, 22 On Sloane in partnership with African Bank spent the day at Mwari Pizza House in Springs. Founded by Tshepiso Sibisi in 2018, they bring the Italian ‘flat base’ of leavened wheat-base dough to the townships. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms and many more tasty toppings, patrons of all ilk at the pizza house enjoy their fair share of wonderful wood-fired pizzas. Launched by the United Nations in 2009, Mandela day is a global call to action that celebrates the idea that every individual has the power to transform the world and the ability to make an impact, however small. Having fought for social justice for 67 years, including being incarcerated, the call to action on Mandela day is for individuals to at least spend 67 minutes for the benefit of others. I recall ‘Madiba’, as he was famously known, reiterating that Mandela Day should not be a public holiday, which takes people out of work, but he urged people to use the day to benefit their community and environment. Mwari Pizza is a current beneficiary of African Bank’s women empowerment programme. Having launched in 2018, Tshepiso received a grant of R40 000 from the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller for her equipment and another of R20 000 from the SABC pitch competition. 22 On Sloane and the African Bank team devoted the day on July 18 to support Mwari Pizza House with branding and a refurb of the premises.

Our task included laying down drop-sheets, scraping off the walls and dipping our brushes into the paint tins to redo all the trimming. Ultimately, the team transformed the pizza house into an iconic and beautiful spot that will surely attract many more locals. Not only does Tshepiso sell pizza, but she has also created an ecosystem that supports many small businesses. Where better to have a business meeting in that community than at a super cool and popular pizza joint? The pizzeria also hosts bi-weekly gaming sessions (pizza included) and offers pizza-making lessons to township youth. After a hard day’s refurbishing, we were delighted to finally tuck into some of the best Italian-style pizza we have ever tasted, and our bulging bellies paid testimony to that! For us, it was more than celebrating Mandela Day and supporting Mwari Pizza house with refurbishment. For us, it was all about purpose and the fulfilment of empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. Some of my colleagues even dubbed it as a successful team-building exercise. It was truly ‘fulfilling’, galvanising and served as an energy booster to keep on serving and supporting start-ups and small, medium and micro-enterprises in Africa.