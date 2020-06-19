CEOs of Joburg Life, Howler and G&G Productions share entrepreneur tips

JOHANNESBURG – In celebration of Youth Day, leading executives shared their top tips for business success with matriculants and young entrepreneurs:

Deelan Moodaley, the chief executive of Joburg Life:



Never give up. Even if you fail, try again. Learn from your mistakes, because it is your mistakes that make you more than your successes.

Believe in yourself. When the chips are down, you are the only one who can pick them up. If you don't believe in you, no one will.

Define who your customer is and know your market. Many people will work on knowing their business without realising that the customer is their business, so make sure to study them. Study what is working and what is not working within your marketplace. Learn from the success and failures of others.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If you don't take that step, you will never know, so be bold and make that step. Some of the world's best ideas are in the graveyard because the people who had these great ideas never took that step.

Don’t cut corners. A quick buck will always be the quickest way to damage your reputation. Look to better what you did yesterday, today. Always give of your best.

Greg Walsh, the chief executive of G&G Productions:

