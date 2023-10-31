Businessman and billionaire investor Zunaid Moti’s acclaimed MotiMoves business mentorship webinar is ready to host its first-ever business guest: prominent economist and media personality Dawie Roodt.

Roodt is one of the country’s most recognisable and vocal economists; a founder, executive director, and chief economist of the Efficient Group; and is the longtime co-host of the popular weekend morning show Ontbytsake. Like Moti, Roodt has a wealth of economic knowledge and experience in founding and operating massively successful enterprises. Both are also highly opinionated about issues plaguing the average South African entrepreneur. The two together promise to make for an electrifying night filled with insightful debate and lively discussion. “When you think about the biggest names in South African economics, few hold a candle to the distinguished Dawie Roodt. I’ll happily admit that I always sit forward and listen a bit closer whenever he appears in the media to discuss economic policy, and I have taken his advice to heart more than a few times,” says Moti.

The sixth MotiMoves session is scheduled to go live on Thursday, 2 November 2023, at 8pm, where Moti and Roodt will have a general discussion on South Africa’s general economic outlook, as well as look at what local sectors are worth investing in and why South Africans should consider investing domestically in the first place. “Take the current egg shortage as an example. There exists a sizable opportunity for go-getter entrepreneurs to bootstrap their way to starting their own small-scale egg-laying operation to profit from this opportunity. Is this an opportunity to achieve personal economic freedom, and how can new poultry farmers ensure profitability past the current crisis? These are the kind of questions I hope Dawie and I can answer,” Moti explains. Roodt adds, “It has been my lifelong goal to educate South Africans on the country’s economic issues and the many opportunities that exist for entrepreneurs hungry enough to make something incredible happen.

“I would be eternally happy if I can convince South Africans to stay in the country and apply their unique talents to consolidate our economy. Platforms like the MotiMoves webinar help me achieve just that.” More than just a business webinar Launched in May of this year, MotiMoves has provided initial funding to a number of high-potential business concepts, including a revolutionary cancer diagnostic tool, a tracking system to keep small children safe, a child sleeping aid, and a visa assistance service. The programme also helped launch a gifted young singer’s career, is assisting a young Zimbabwean tennis prodigy to achieve her dreams, and is now the mainline sponsor of the MotiMoves Protea Women’s Hockey Team.

MotiMoves is more than just an investment vehicle through which Moti can find and help small business startups grow. Moti’s main goal is to provide young and aspiring entrepreneurs with the business knowledge they need to succeed, drawing from a wealth of personal experience in building numerous multi-million rand companies across the African continent. Finally, Moti’s monthly giveaways have seen many of MotiMoves’ registered members walk away with spectacular prizes, including a day at the racetrack for four, numerous spa days for the ladies, one-on-one meals with Moti, R100,000 in academic tuition assistance, a matric farewell experience with additional education assistance of R20,000 to a matric learner and fulltime employment, R20,000 in data vouchers, five name brand jerseys from his personal collection and so much more. This Thursday, Moti will be giving away a total of R50,000 in grocery vouchers. 25 registered MotiMoves members watching the webinar live on Moti’s website will be chosen at random to receive a R2,000 Pick n Pay voucher each.