Elon Musk is the most ‘searched for’ entrepreneur – study

The new research, conducted by online trading experts InvestinGoal, analysed Google Keyword Planner data to determine which entrepreneurs people from around the world are most interested in. After devising a list of more than 300 of the world’s most prominent CEOs, the study combined five common search terms related to entrepreneurship to reveal the average monthly search volume for entrepreneurs over the past 12 months. The businesspeople were then ranked from highest to lowest.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is the CEO the world is ‘most curious’ about, according to a new study that measures the average monthly search volume for terms related to entrepreneurship.

Musk amassed an average monthly search volume of more than 10 million over the course of the past year – a figure that is more than eight million more than the next entrepreneur.

Musk’s $44 billion (R801bn) acquisition of Twitter in 2022, in addition to his regular promotion of cryptocurrencies like memecoins, has helped him to also become the most searched for name in both the US and UK, as well as the standout searched for CEO in the field of technology.

The second entrepreneur the world is most interested in is US business tycoon Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder is the only other CEO to have amassed more than two million average monthly searches over the past 12 months, edging Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (1998241.7) in the rankings, who fell just short of the two million mark and consequently ranked third. However, Bezos did accumulate more searches than Gates in both the US and UK.