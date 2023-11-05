Energy sector entrepreneurs and long-time friends come together to train and assist other SMMEs

Two entrepreneurs in the energy sector in South Africa have come together to assist and train other small businesses to get ahead in their respective fields. Hleziphi Siyothula-Mtshizana, the founder and CEO of In Pursuit Renewable Energy, a services company offering cost-effective alternative energy solutions, believes that her organisation can play a positive role in addressing the country’s energy crisis, and make an important contribution to developing skills in the RE environment. The company currently employs four people.

Long-time university friend and founder and managing director of the non-profit organisation KgabisoPalesa Cares (KP Cares), Kgabiso Palesa Sephai, is passionate about the provision of training to youth and communities in renewable energy, as well as skills development in energy efficiency, solar PV systems and battery storage. KP Cares has trained 100 young people and 10 SMMEs, with 40 of the young people currently placed on internships with various host companies. KP Cares currently employs 14 people. Forging a partnership with the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA) and The Innovation Hub, KP Cares managed to capacitate SMMEs with essential business training.

“Our partnership with The Innovation Hub, which ultimately benefits SMMEs within the sectors we serve, responds directly to several strategic focus areas for the EWSETA in that it not only capacitates SMMEs operating within the energy and water sector, but also seeks to develop much-needed sector knowledge and skills, particularly in the RE sector,” said Mpho Mookapele, CEO of EWSETA. “In addition, the support being provided to these specific beneficiaries addresses the strategic imperative of increased gender representation in the energy space that for too long has been dominated by males,” Mookapele further said. Siyothula-Mtshizana and Sephai have both made their own mark on the energy sector.

They are both qualified electrical engineers and understand the challenges women face in this environment. It is for this reason that they place extensive emphasis on ensuring that women are given access to the sector. Siyothula-Mtshizana said; “We started operations in 2017 and have worked hard at establishing the company and the brand, but the Innovation Hub training will capacitate us with increased knowledge that will open doors and provide opportunities for growth, and ultimately enable In Pursuit Renewable Energy to fulfil its goal of growing and developing young people who have their sights set on a future in the alternative industry sector.” Kgabiso Palesa Sephai. Picture: Supplied Sephai told “Business Report”: “KP Cares has been able to make a difference in the lives of many to date, but with our focus on driving youth skills development through internships, we aim to do even more in the future, and this opportunity that has been presented by EWSETA will help to achieve this.”

The two women are part of a cohort of 10 SMMEs from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and North West who are participating in The Innovation Hub’s ongoing energy efficiency training programme for businesses that aim to deliver valuable energy efficiency services to the various markets. The programme facilitators and team have compiled an empowering and informative programme for entrepreneurs participating in the programme. “The SMMEs participating in this programme were carefully selected in terms of their business model and aims and I believe that this programme will be successful in achieving the desired skills development impact,” Mookapele said.