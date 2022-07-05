Entrepreneur supplies Zepto dishwashing liquid to spaza shops to gain a client base

Just as his products cuts through grease and grime, an entrepreneur from KwaZulu-Natal is penetrating the competitive market through the township economy by supplying various spaza and tuck shops to sell to South Africans at an affordable price. Mfundo Xiniwe is the man behind a popular local dishwashing detergent, Zepto.

“I have always had the desire to create quality products that South Africans could feel like it was their own, once I found out that most of the products we use are not South African. When we started Zepto, we wanted to create household products that were effective, efficient, good quality at a reasonable price,” Xiniwe told Business Report. After consulting experts in retail, manufacturing of chemicals and getting a holistic view of the industry, Xiniwe started his business in 2020. Being faced with lockdown and regulations, he said he had to pause his business and picked up running it again once the regulations had been lifted.

“I have always had a business mind because I’ve always wanted to create something bigger than me, something that will outlive me and something that South Africans could be proud of that this is ours made by one of us. Also, the thrill of the ups and downs of business is what I enjoy. We currently do not employ anyone, but with the gradual growth, we're seeing, we will definitely be employing staff before the end of the year,” the budding entrepreneur said. Zepto washing liquid is supplied to spaza shops in Thokoza and in Newcastle. He said that he is gradually increasing the number of shops where his product is sold monthly.

Trying to get Zepto to as many spaza shops in the Ekurhuleni as possible. pic.twitter.com/6LxUjJDxvE — Mfundo Xiniwe (@mfundoxiniwe) June 7, 2022 Xiniwe said that he is growing the company’s and product’s footprint for something bigger. He told Business Report that the approach of supplying Zepto washing liquid to spaza shops and tuck shops in the country is his way to ensure that Zepto has a client base. “Once it has been established as a household name, hopefully we will be approached by a major retailer in the country, and it can be available to many more South Africans. The quality of the product far outweighs the price. Being available at major retailers in the country is something we are looking at in the medium to long term, but we want to already have an existing client base, guaranteed sales and have established concrete business systems.”

The 38-year-old says that he is also looking at offering other household products under the Zepto brand. Xiniwe said that his product is manufactured locally and is safe to use, and is sold for about R23 for a bottle. One spaza shop at a time. pic.twitter.com/uw15DCG2RK — Mfundo Xiniwe (@mfundoxiniwe) June 17, 2022 In comparison, a 750ml bottle of Sunlight liquid retails for about R36 at Woolworths.

