DURBAN - The Durban Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Networking breakfast highlighted the many women in the business industry and spoke about their beginnings as entrepreneurs.





The conference had many speakers but two individuals stood out because of the type of companies that they have, Nokuthula Luthuli and Nomfundo Mcoyi.





Nokuthula Luthuli is the founder and managing director of Bloom Marketing, a company that according to their website is all about nurturing brands. She is an entrepreneur that whose company provides solutions to drive brand growth, brand building and brand planning.





Another company that she runs is Make-up Mob that does professional make-up for clients for a variety of events. One of the things that Luthuli about that is very relevant today is packaging yourself or your business well on social media .





Social media has become an important part of business development with many companies promoting their businesses on social media.





Nokuthula Mcoyi, is the founder of her own funeral services company Icebolethu Funerals, a company that she started in the place that she was born, Hammarsdale. Her funeral company is just one of the companies that fall under the Icebolethu Group.





She said that “I started from scratch and I believed in the in the brand of Icebolethu Funerals”. According to Mcoyi, her company started small and now has a large employee base and a call centre.





Her advice to the people in attendance was about staying grounded as a business woman and that people should do research about the field that they are working in if they are planning to open a business.





The other speakers were Bonita Field from Absa and Mpume Langa, who is the Provincial Executive KwaZulu-Natal at Bidvest Bank.

