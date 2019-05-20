Shaney Viejndranath is an entrepreneur that is looking to empower moms through her recently launched startup MomSays. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - MomSays has just launched their new website, and it’s the platform that moms and brands across the country have been waiting for. MomSays is a unique resource for moms who are looking for unbiased, trusted advice from other moms regarding the best product solutions for their families.

MomSays was launched by Shanèy Vijendranath who is a wife and mom of three. This businesswoman has previous experience running her own business. Vijendranath started a small business when she was in school where she sold personalized greeting cards to classmates and then helped my mom make money by taking orders from teachers for a skincare range.

On the reasons that she wanted to start her own business, she said, "I’ve always had the entrepreneur mindset. Coming from a home with a single mom who worked extremely hard to make sure I was educated, it inspired me to build something that could one day help other women achieve something".

Although Vijendranath has just launched her startup, she is looking to the future and has many goals that she wants to achieve. In the next five years she plans on I plan on expanding my startup into Africa and then eventually taking it to the international market.

She also wants to start her own accelerator program to help Mompreneurs in Africa acquire funding, connect them to the right networks and teach them the tools they need to build a successful brand while raising babies.

Vijendranath is also looking to become an investor but only in female owned businesses.

As highlighted above, she believes that it is important to empower women especially in the field of entrepreneurship.

She said, "Entrepreneurship is what this country needs to excel. It’s not only about building our economy, but it is also about building ourselves, each other and promoting South African women on an international scale"

The MomSays founder has also working to empower women through an organisation called SoGal where Vijendranath is the chapter lead for Johannesburg.

The organisation that she is a part of is a champion for diversity and inclusion, and aims serve members from all backgrounds, especially those underrepresented in entrepreneurship.

When asked about who inspires her she said, "Honestly, I don’t have to look very far. The women I’m surrounded by every single day inspire me. My mom does. My husband does".

