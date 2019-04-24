JOHANNESBURG - An annual forum for women has invited nominations for the third edition of its yearly awards for African female entrepreneurs and business leaders contributing to the transformation and development of the continent's economy, creating jobs and opportunities, organisers have said.

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards will take place during an annual conference in Cape Town in October and nominations are open for outstanding performers in the young, tech, social, global brand, agriculture, empowerment, creative industry and lifetime categories.