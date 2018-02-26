CAPE TOWN - A local food franchise, Nkukhu-box utilised a specially designed shipping container and turned it into a cost-effective business, creating employment in township areas.

Founded in 2003 by Itumeleng Mpatlanyana, the fast-food franchise grew to ten stores which operates all over the country. Mpatlanyana is planning on opening 12 additional stores which is currently under construction and expected to open before July.

The store concept utilises shipping containers which is cost effective and moveable.

“We don't have to rely on a shopping centers or high rent and if a store doesn’t do well in that particular area it’s easy to move and try it in another area” .

According to Mpatlanyana, his franchise is more than just a business, it emanates radical economic transformation through community development and empowerment.

This is because the business model is open for individuals to open their own Nkukhu-box franchise store.

Nkukhu-box currently employs 139 individuals and hopes to employ more youth.

When asked how rewarding it is to own a successful franchise and make a positive impact in the community by employing underpriviledged individuals, Mpatlanyana said that it feels great.

“It feels great but our greatest achievement is never who we are or who we become, but rather who others become because of who we are, in one year of existence”, said Mpatlanyana.

Nkukhu-box has created 185 permanent jobs with 10 black based landlords receiving monthly rent from previous non productive land. Mpatlanyana says that radical economic transformation is extremely important for him.

The focus is on breaking the unemployment cyclye, said Mpatlanyana. The owner added that he also hopes to double the amount of employees by next year. Nkukhu-box also uses strictly local resources such as vegetables and bread. Mpatlanyana says that Nkukhu-box is also involved in projects aimed at uplifting communities.

These projects use company resources to involve and uplift communities and include Social Entrepreneurship Development, Agriculture and Food Security, Arts and Culture, Early Childhood Development, Education, Environment, Infrastructure, Job Creation, Sports Development, Skills Development.

Current Nkukhu-box stores:

- Pretoria

Nkukhu Box-Mamelodi West at Cnr Shabangu and Maake street.

Nkukhu Box- Mamelodi East at Cnr Hinterland Av and Broadway Street.

Nkukhu Box- Mamelodi North at 71 1st Street.

Nkukhu Box- Atteridgeville at Cnr Marathe & Seeiso Street.

Nkukhu Box- Soshanguve Block L at 1496 Aubrey Matlala Street.

Nkukhu Box- Soshanguve Block F at 1533/8 Block F, Soshanguve, Falala.

Nkukhu Box- Themba, Hammanskraal at Kudube Unit 1





Gauteng-Soweto

Nkukhu Box- Protea Glen at Cnr Protea Blvd Wattle Street

Nkukhu Box- Orland East at Cnr Masopha and Letsatsi Street.





Mpumalanga-Embalenhle

Nkukhu Box- Embalenhle Cnr Extention Four and Muhuluhulu Drive.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE