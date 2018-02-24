CAPE TOWN - We take a look at some of South Africa’s inspiring couples who not only own the game of love but business too.

These powerful couples are conquering the world of business with love at their side.

Connie Ferguson and Shona Ferguson

File image: Connie Ferguson and Shona Ferguson. IOL.

One of our celebrity couples who have graced the screens of popular television series, Generations. Connie Ferguson and Shona Ferguson have been married for 17 years. Both hold their own acclaim in the entertainment industry. However, they have extended their interests into business and together, they co-own a TV production company, Ferguson Films.

Patrice Motsepe and Precious Moloi-Motsepe





File image: Patrice Motsepe and Precious Moloi-Motsepe. IOL.





The billionaire mining magnate and his wife, Precious have been married since 1989. Precious holds acclaim in the medical sector as she is a qualified medical doctor. In addition to this, she also holds praise in the fashion industry. The doctor holds many hats, that of a doctor and entrepreneur. She is the chairperson of African Fashion International (AFI). AFI owns and hosts the Mercedez-Benz Fashion Weeks. Meanwhile, her husband, Patrice's business interests lie in mining and he is the founder of South African based mining company, African Rainbow Minerals.









Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo Khumalo





Picture: Basetsana Kumalo and Romeo Khumalo. (Instagram).





Basetsana, a television personality holds acclaim in her own right. She is a former pageant title holder and businesswoman. Some of the business interests include an investment company, Pro Direct 189 which she owns. She also sits on several boards including





Basetsana also started television production company with partner, Patience Stevens, Tswelopele Productions. Meanwhile, her husband, Romeo is a businessman and Chief Operating Officer of Vodacom International. The businessman has held many titles in the media industry too. These include being the General Manger of Metro FM as well as the General Manager of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). Romeo and Basetsana have been married for 18 years.





Trevor Manuel and Maria Ramos





File image: Trevor Manuel. IOL.





File image: Maria Ramos. IOL.





South African politician, Trevor Manuel has held an esteemed title in the political sphere, that of being Minister of Finance as well as Minister in the Presidency for the National Planning Commission.





The politician also held significant titles such as Governor on the Board of the African Development Bank and Governor on the Board of the World Bank. Meanwhile, his wife, Maria Ramos is the Chief Executive for Barclays. She previously served as Group Chief Executive of Absa. Ramos was listed as #93 on Forbes list of powerful women in 2011. Manuel and Ramos have been married since 2008 and share three children.

ALSO READ: #Mandela100: The perfect time to revive Madiba's values

TOP STORY: These 11 cities may run out of water like Cape Town

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE