How a local Fintech is rewarding SMEs for business growth

Are high transaction fees getting in the way of growing your business? Fortunately, a dynamic solution is available for small business owners across the country.

People tend to forget that South Africa has been at the helm of financial technology innovation. Fintech companies across the country have been pulling out all the stops to bring unbeatable value to their clients and to stay at the forefront of an undeniably competitive environment. One of the pain points for small businesses is high transaction rates and monthly card machine rental fees. In some instances, business owners have preferred to keep their sales in cash to avoid a hefty fee from their bank. With the wrong card machine, it’s easy to get caught in a cycle of paying more for selling more. But avoiding card payments isn’t great for business. We live in an increasingly cashless world and business owners need to keep up or risk falling behind.

How to make more out of every sale This is where iKhokha comes in with an offer that makes it hard not to include card machines in your business model. Since day one, they’ve put all their efforts towards bringing accessibly low transaction rates to business owners in South Africa. The team at iKhokha has been working to find an even better way to offer merchants lower transaction rates (and a way to keep them there).

Now, business owners who use an iKhokha card machine or their new online payment gateway to sell can expect their fees to automatically drop as their transaction volume grows. How does it work? The recent upgrade to iKhokha’s pricing means that customers don’t need to phone in to enquire about a lower rate. Instead, iKhokha will review a business's transactions each month and automatically lower their rates if they’ve met the volume requirements for a lower rate bracket.

