Instagrammer to entrepreneur: She shares her five tips for youth to take posting to the next level

Consistency is the key to success as a social network creator, says Nuzhah Jacobs, a beauty and hair content creator and entrepreneur. This means posting consistently and sticking to the look and feel of what will become your brand.

Jacobs has turned her passion for creating content into a thriving business and career. As a content creator, Jacobs is active on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. She said, “As content creator the biggest thing is to value yourself, your brand and understand that you are a business, your brand is a business and take yourself seriously.”

Jacobs mainly created content out of love and passion for what she was doing but as she started collaborating with brands the entrepreneur gained experience. “The journey from where I have started to where I am now has not been an easy one. It does take a lot of consistency and hard work but it has been an enjoyable experience and I have learnt so much building my own personal brand,” Jacobs said. Jacobs has worked with various clothing and make-up brands and has partnered with SA retailers. Some of the local names that you might recognise include Mr Price, Clicks and Woolworths while some of the internationals brand are names such as Netflix, Maybelline and GHD.

Jacobs shares five tips with young people who want to become content creators: 1. Start with what you have Do not wait until you have the best equipment, eg. specific camera, apartment space. Start with your phone, natural lighting – the basics and you can always improve from there. People really underestimate the great content you can actually produce on your phone and natural light. You can grow and improve your skills and quality over time.

2. Post consistently Posting consistently is probably the hardest part and also the most important. People need to post regularly – a few times a week. When posting your content try to be as creative and innovative as possible. 3. Be original

People love various types of content and people will love what you create because it is original content created by you. Be your authentic self and share as much of yourself but only as much as your comfortable with sharing. 4. Don't be afraid to reach out to brands If you are in a space where you are consistently working and tagging and still don’t feel seen/being contacted by brands then take the first step and contact them. There is no shame in reaching out via email to introduce yourself. Letting a brand know more about what you do and what you can offer them can possibly start a good working relationship.