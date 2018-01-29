



Lloyd Gordon, the developer of the app, has his eyes set on making high-quality mathamatics education free and accessible to students from various socioeconomic backgrounds.





Open Omnia is his web-based programme which aims to help students who struggle with mathematics to better understand the subject by breaking down the formulas and giving step-by-step illustrations for mathematics equations.





Gordon who hails from Pietermaritzburg, is working diligently to extend the web-based programme to an app for smart phones and tablets, to allow for greater accessibility to wider group of people.





The official launch of the app is April next year but the web app is available at openomnia.com





A student can type the the mathematical problem and the platform returns with a step-by-step answer to the problem. This ensures that students learn how to arrive at a solution. The programme is available to students from various walks of life, thereby promoting inclusivity which is in line with government's radical economic transformation agenda.





Gordon said "My goal is to grow Open Omnia to the point that it is nationally recognised and for the programme to help larger numbers of students".





The computer science student was also shortlisted from 198 entries to become the first runner-up in the 2017 Inkunz’isematholeni Youth in Business Competition.





Gordon walked away with a R50 000 marketing voucher to help market his innovation.





Launched by the Ithala Development Finance Corporation, Inkunz’isematholeni attracts youth with innovative and sustainable business ideas and provides incubation ans start-up into their journey to become seasoned entrepreneurs.





When the competition went to Gordon's university he knew he had to take part and is now eagerly waiting his final year academic results.





Gordon said "I was most intrigued by the programme and I remember thinking to myself that this is exactly what I have been waiting for".





Gordan lists Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the world's biggest online retailer, as his biggest inspiration.





The young student believes that there is enough support for young and aspiring entrepreneurs like himself in South Africa. He said, "as young people we expect things to happen instantly. However, things take time and we just need to keep working while waiting for that big break".





He added "In the past, I have heard a lot about how the provincial development agency has helped aspiring and existing entrepreneurs and I am grateful to be given an opportunity to work with them".





In the past three years, Ithala has dispensed R878600000 to nearly 700 businesses which has resulted in the creation for more than 8000 jobs. Of these businesses, young people make up 40% with 28% being owned by women.





