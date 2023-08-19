Meet the woman behind Blu Water Technologies

Hulisani Khorommbi stands as a testament to determination, innovation, and leadership. As the founder of Blu Water Technologies, she has carved a niche in the competitive water treatment solutions sector, serving the mining, industrial, food, and beverage industries. In an industry historically dominated by men, Khorommbi’s success story is a triumph over challenges, proving that gender is not a barrier to greatness. Her exceptional business acumen and unwavering commitment have shattered glass ceilings and empowered women in what was once a male-exclusive domain.

Operating in a sector critical for sustainability, Khorommbi combines cutting-edge technologies and innovative services to offer creative, value-added solutions. The company’s focus on water treatment not only aligns with global sustainability goals, but also sets a model for responsible corporate practices. Khorommbi told Business Report that she completed her internship in analytical chemistry with a water treatment company treating acid mine drainage in Mpumalanga. “I quickly realised that my thirst for growth could not be quenched within the confines of the company. Recognising the lack of opportunities, I took a leap of faith and secured a job in a big international company, where I thrived and gained exposure to world-class water treatment systems,” she said.

In a bold move, she then resigned from her comfortable position as an account manager in 2017, armed with nothing but an idea to make a difference in her community. “I then embarked on a path that has since led to the remarkable success of my company, Blu Water Technologies.” Specialising in water treatment solutions for the mining, industrial, and public sectors, Blu Water Technologies has emerged as a formidable player in the field.

“We design, fabricate, install, operate, and maintain water treatment plants and industrial applications, ensuring effective and sustainable water management.” She said that water is a complex subject and not much explored. “We face many challenges as we compete against well-established companies boasting substantial resources such as research and development divisions, chemical manufacturing facilities and workforces comprising industry experts. Undeterred, I have demonstrated resilience and the ability to adapt to this competitive environment,” Khorommbi said.

“Expanding my business prospects, I opened a water shop that offers drinking water refills to the public and produces bottled water and ice. Due to the bad water quality from the municipality and boreholes, we offer customised water purification solutions to the public and businesses around the communities,” she added. On the manufacturing process, she said that to bottle the product, the company follows a meticulous process that involves careful sterilisation of the bottles and lids, followed by filling them with the product using specialised equipment. Hulisani Khorommbi. Picture: Supplied “The product is then sealed to maintain its freshness and quality. Our team ensures that each bottle is handled with precision and attention to detail throughout the entire process,” she said.