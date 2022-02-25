Miss SA, Lalela Mswane launches campaign to encourage youth entrepreneurship

Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane, has launched the #BeReady advocacy campaign, a programme that aims to assist budding entrepreneurs in developing the skills to become successful in their venture. Mswane will host a monthly edutainment series where she will invite those keen on starting their own businesses and to have discussions with industry experts to guide them on how to do this successfully.

According to Miss SA, monthly topics will include how to draw up a business plan, get and maintain compliance; learn how to market yourself, where to get funding, and how to scale your business. Miss SA said, “The Bureau of Labour Statistics reports that 20 percent of new businesses fail during the first two years of being open. A further 45 percent failed during the first five years and an astonishing 65 percent during the first 10 years.” The Miss Universe 2021 runner up will also start her own entrepreneurial venture, an online clothing company.