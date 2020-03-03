Powerhouse who persevered reigns over arts market

Liza Essers, who owns Goodman Gallery, is the only woman in the country, and one of the very few in the world, to reign over this highly distinguished market.

The gallery represents world renowned artists such as David Koloane, William Kentridge, Sam Nhlengethwa, Sue Williamson, and David Goldblatt, whose works have sold for up to $72 000 (R1.1 million). JOHANNESBURG - A Persevering entrepreneur who sold apparel to fund her first-year studies at university has metamorphosed into the owner of a high-end internationally recognised art gallery in South Africa.





It has also expanded to Cape Town and established presence in Mayfair, London. “The business makes money by selling art to museums around the world, to foundations, and private collectors,” she says.





Essers acquired the Goodman in 2008 from its founder Linda Goodman, a doyen of the art world. Today, the gallery represents 44 artists from South Africa, the African continent, Europe, South America and the US. It counts among its major projects the 2010 Fifa World Cup tournament which was held here. The Goodman has also grown into an international brand that represents highly renowned artists such as Ghada Amer (Egypt/ US), El Anatsui (Ghana), Mounir Fatmi (Morocco), Jenny Holzer (US), Michelangelo Pistoletto (Italy), Philippe Parreno (Algeria/ France), Douglas Gordon (Scotland/ Germany), Yinka Shonibare (UK/ Nigeria), and Kara Walker (US).





The child of Libyan refugees in South Africa, she says she fell in love with the gallery after she returned from Florence, Italy, where she learned about various art management approaches.



