Side Hustle Wednesday: 5 business ideas you can jump on today

Durban – Before you embark on a venture of starting a side hustle or if you are looking to set up a business permanently, be sure to spend enough time on deciding what you want to pursue. Starting a business need not be a costly affair. Mobile businesses, for instance, are an economical way to set up shop.

They usually thrive because customers are skipping the step of approaching a business; rather, the service or product provider approaches the customer. From the sale of items and services, the mobile business trend is much more than just that. Now, many businesses have started using this method. Here are five small businesses to set up:

1.Pet Sitting This is a service almost anyone can embark on. However, younger Generation Alpha may not be equipped with enough knowledge to care for pets in this context. Of course it goes without a doubt that you should be an animal lover! This is more than just a requirement.

Although you may be fully knowledgeable and experienced in caring for animals, in order for your business to thrive, you need to have a passion for this line of work and a natural love towards animals. It is not just a job. 2. Crafts For creative and “artsy” individuals, capitalising on your creative side, and passion is a great option.

Some examples include: - Making jewellery, then selling it. - Creating designs for T-shirts, printing, and selling them.

– Painting exquisite pieces of art. 3. Pet Grooming If you have got your own ride, consider pet grooming as a business idea.

Pet owners love getting their animals treated, again, you have to be great with animals to start this business. Pet grooming involves hygienic care and cleaning of a animals, as well as the process of maintaining their physical appearance. 4. Dance classes

If you have got the moves, why not use them to make money? Dancing is a great way to release stress, and tension from your body. In this age of TikTok, dancing has not only become a way to have a good time, it could even lead one to becoming one of the biggest stars on social media. You could set up an online dance class for people to teach them TikTok dances or even run them in person. 5. Sports coaching

Health experts are always preaching about how people need to engage in more physical activities. Sport is a great way to not only have fun, but to also get your sweat in. If you have a passion for soccer or netball for instance, begin by advertising your services, and eventually you have a whole team to train!