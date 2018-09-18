JOHANNESBURG - The founder and chief executive officer of Smart Digital Solutions, Veronica Motloutsi, was recently selected overall winner of the Top 50 Inspiring Women and Top Female Entrepreneur of the year awards in recognition of her achievements in the information and communications technology sector.

Motloutsi founded Smart Digital a year ago to help organisations and homes transform into the digital age and its servces include fiber to the home connectivity and remote security surveillance for homes.

Smart Digital has forged a partnership with Software AG to provide smart solutions to homes and businesses by leveraging the power of data analytics, big data, software and connectivity.

The Johannesburg-based company has seven full time employees and consultants on standby that get roped in on a project by project basis.

"I am excited and humbled to be named the overall winner ... The competition was very fierce as I was up against remarkable women who have blazed a trail in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) field," Motloutsi said.

She said receiving the accolades at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2018 awards would boost her company's public profile, beef up its credibility and instil confidence in both employees and existing and prospective clients.

Candidates for the Top 50 Inspiring Women award included women who are either founders of a technology company or hold a C-level position in a technology company, as well as influencers, academics or politicians in the technology or innovation space.

- African News Agency (ANA)