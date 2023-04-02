The Easter holiday period, set to be observed from April 7 – 9, 2023, has earned its place alongside the festive season as one of the busiest times of the year for various sectors – particularly retail and tourism. According to Statistics SA, retail trade sales increased by more than 7% in 2022 over the month of April, when compared to 2021, with general dealers topping the list of the leading drivers behind the upsurge. Following closely on the heels of these general dealers were the clothing, footwear and leather goods sectors.

Given that this year will be the second Easter long weekend unrestricted by lockdown laws and public gathering limitations since 2019, this surge in consumer demand is likely to continue on an upward trajectory. For small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating within the retail sector, this period presents the perfect opportunity to leverage the seasonal hype. Small businesses can take the following strategic steps to make the most of the Easter period: Leverage the hype of the hunt

Like many societies around the world, South Africans are known to delight in the tradition of a good old Easter egg hunt. With some creative thinking, you can leverage the fact that people of all ages enjoy hunting for hidden surprises by creating digital versions of the hunt on your e-commerce websites and social media pages. Easter is the ideal time to boost web traffic and brand awareness by “hiding” eggs and spot prizes on various web pages and using them as a marketing tool to get people scrolling through your website. Free prizes are always a winner If you’re planning to launch a new product or push sales on a particular product range, Easter is an ideal time to give away free product samples.

However, your freebies don’t necessarily have to consist of your products – you could give away free chocolates or mini Easter eggs as a way of attracting foot traffic in store. In the post-pandemic world of retail, enhancing the in-store experience or ‘shopper-entertainment’ factors you have at your disposal could go a long way in boosting sales revenue and encouraging repeat buys. The state of South African tourism South Africa’s tourism sector has been poised for recovery since the lifting of several lockdown measures, with many accommodation and travel service providers eager to recover the losses suffered during the height of the pandemic.

Signs of recovery have been documented in several regions in South Africa, including the Western Cape, which saw domestic passenger arrivals increase by over 70% during April last year. Hotel occupancy also increased by almost 15% when compared to the same period in 2021. Small businesses operating in the tourism industry should take full advantage of this gradual but steady progress by employing the following strategies in the lead-up to Easter. Find ways to add value

Many South African consumers are feeling the pinch – a reality brought on by the convergence of several market forces, including high inflation, the rising cost of borrowing and fuel hikes. As a result of these factors, South African consumers are seeking value–enhanced service offerings, a rich customer experience, benefits for brand loyalty and competitive pricing. Now is the time to look at how you can add value as a small business through promotions and special offers, as well as product bundle deals and exclusive discounts for loyal customers. School holiday The Easter long weekend is not only a busy time for tourism due to the religious observance but also because it marks the beginning of the school holidays for many schools across the country. As a tourism and travel service provider, you should look for ways to push family-friendly messaging and communicate your child-friendly offerings. Bigger brands are more likely to cash in on the Easter holiday narrative. So as a small business, if you can frame your messaging and campaigns around the school holidays, you will be able to carve out a niche for your product or service amidst the flurry of content and advertising that surrounds the occasion.