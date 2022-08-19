Under pressure: Township store sells cooking oil for as little as R12 for 250ml

Johannesburg - Gcwalisa means to fill up or to refill in isiZulu and that is precisely what this retail outlet based in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, does. Gcwalisa uses a weigh-and-pay trading model, allowing consumers to buy a selection of basic foodstuffs for as little as R5. This concept allows customers to purchase basic food items in variable quantities at a price that suits their budget.

Story continues below Advertisement

Founder Miles Khubeka conceptualised the idea based on his childhood memories and instances when his mother sent him to their local spaza shop to purchase sugar in a mug. Being able to buy two eggs or a single teabag in the township is not a new or foreign concept but what Khubeka has done is refine the model which has resulted in him being able to offer his customers lower prices.

Gcwalisa founder Miles Khubeka. Kubheka based his business model on memories of when his mother would send him to buy sugar in a mug. Picture: Supplied Gcwalisa aims to be a direct link that connects the consumer and the producer. “Our unique proposition is to create a direct channel between the producer and the consumer. We purchase the products directly from the manufacturer, so consumers have the opportunity to purchase more affordably priced household items,” he said. The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group reported in their Household Affordability Index in June that the average cost of the household food basket is R4 688.81.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khubeka’s ultimate goal is to assist those who are at risk of being food-insecure. The negative impact of the current economic climate on low-income households cannot be overstated. The pressure of rising food prices applies added pressure on already struggling households. “Low-income consumers dedicate a significant portion of their income to buying food. “These households are most at risk when their income drops, or food prices increase unexpectedly. Many of these families live in households that cannot purchase large quantities of food at one time, hence the prevalence of spaza shops in these areas. This traditional retail model does not benefit these consumers as they are forced to bear the brunt of high food prices,” said Khubeka.

Story continues below Advertisement

There are various ways in which customers can purchase food from Gcwalisa. According to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, the price of cooking oil has risen by over 50 percent over the past year, making cooking oil unaffordable for many. Gcwalisa’s solution to this problem is to give customers the option of purchasing cooking oil in reusable glass containers, allowing repeat customers to use the same containers every time they come and refill.

Story continues below Advertisement

Customers can purchase cooking oil at Gcwalisa for as little as R12 for 250ml Gcwalisa’s weigh-and-pay systems allows customers to purchase food according to their budget. Picture: Instagram/Supplied Customers can also bring their own containers such as a lunch tin and purchase any quantity of non-perishable food items using the weigh-and-pay system. The foodstuffs available in Kubheka’s store include 250g of rice, sugar and beans for just R5 each, and 250g of samp, maize meal and maize rice for as little as R3..