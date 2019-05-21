Mpho Mohaswa receives her certificate. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Owner of Precious and Pearl Brands, Mpho Mohaswa, exhibited superior business acumen as she beat local entrepreneurs at the Firstwatch Entrepreneurs Challenge, walking away with R50 000 support for her existing start-up business. The Firstwatch Entrepreneurs Challenge final round took place during the past weekend at Disoufeng Pub in Soweto. The chosen top 10 candidates had five minutes to pitch their business ideas in front of an audience and panel of judges.

Mohaswa said she felt very good about winning the challenge as it showed that all the hard work that she had put into the business was finally paying off.

"This indicates that I am on the right track and that the judges understand my vision and see potential in my business. It is great to have an established brand such as Firtswatch Whisky backing my business idea. Winning for me means more growth, brand awareness and brand visibility which will result in more sales for the business,” she said.

Mpho Mohaswa said she felt very good about winning the challenge as it showed that all the hard work that she had put into the business was finally paying off. Photo: Supplied

Precious and Pearl Brands manufactures and sells homemade ginger base non-alcoholic drinks. The company started off with the production of beverages branded “Ghemere”, a ginger-based true South African traditional drink.

Mohaswa said: “The advice that I can give to other entrepreneurs is that you first need to understand your market and then work on strategies that will help you grow and reach your market. It is important to know what your market wants and needs so that you can implement it into your business.”

Tilldan Bungani, Brand Manager for Firstwatch Whisky said to see the growth of the entrepreneurs who took part in in this programme was quite rewarding. “Our judges and facilitators have been one of our greatest assets, and we are glad that they invested their time with the entrepreneurs.”

The top four runners up after Mohaswa were Rebecca Kamanga and Lesego Legobane – owners of Leebex (second), Vizolet Kuwanda and Takura Chimbuya – owners of Brothers Beard (third) Gift Lubele and Matthieu De Gaudemar – owners of Kudoti (fourth) and Ntokozo Nzima – owner of Ignite Academic Solutions (fifth)

In addition to the R50 000 support that was awarded to the winner, the 100 entrepreneurs that made it through the selection process were given a two-day business training workshop which was aimed at helping them take their businesses to the next level.

WATCH:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE