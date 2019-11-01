JOHANNESBURG – Having recently reached a milestone of being in operation for five years, raising more than R50 million in their latest funding round, while most importantly having created more than 15 000 employment opportunities for previously unemployed or underemployed domestic workers, it cannot be denied that domestic cleaning services app, SweepSouth is a South African startup success story.
While the company looks towards its future with plans to expand into new markets and offer services beyond domestic services like handymen, plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, carpet cleaners, and nannies, as well as the growing its online SweepSouth Shop which sells a range of home products, SweepSouth’s co-founder and CEO Aisha Pandor took a moment to look back and give her tips on personal and business success.
Find Unique Problems
When setting out in business, particularly if you’re going to be striking it out on your own as an entrepreneur, think big. Focus on unique challenges and solutions that have the potential to change people’s lives. In South Africa, these are a plenty. Through technology, SweepSouth was able to address a core consumer issue – struggling to find reliable & vetted domestic help at decent rates that are also affordable. But it has done so while also addressing unemployment and underemployment, and domestic worker wage issues.
Define Success For Yourself