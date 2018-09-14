A labour of love- Mi Casa front man, J Something talks My Kitchen Rules SA, Something’s Cooking and Braais PICTURE: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Born in Portugal, Joao da Fonseca famously known as J' Something is a Platinum award-winning singer and songwriter, restaurateur and acclaimed food enthusiast.

At the age of seven, da Fonseca moved to South Africa with his parents to Port Elfred, Eastern Cape.

He then completed his bachelor's degree in marketing at Stellenbosch University before moving to Johannesburg, where he was a studio manager at the SoulCandi Studios.

He then started his music career when Mi Casa formed in 2011 after he and his bandmates decided to perform together at a night lounge.

In 2015, in partnership with Dale Herbst, He launched his own production company called Something’s Cool.

A positive output that came of this deal was that da Fonseca got to host his cooking show known as “Something’s Cooking”.

VUZU Amp appointed Something’s Cool to produce a documentary/reality show titled “Rich Kids” which aired on 16th of April 2015.

SABC1 has also appointed the Something’s Cool production company to create and produce “Your Perfect Sishebo” season two.

In 2015, the singer won GQ Magazine SA's best-dressed man and won a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

In 2017, he announced on Instagram that he would be opening his own restaurant in partnership with Sun International.

The star’s eatery Something’s Cooking by J' opened to the public in 2017 at Time Square in Pretoria.

“Words will constantly fail me as I try to caption these moments… today we open the doors of Something’s Cooking by J and I cannot stop the tears of joy as I think of my family and all that we’ve been through,” J' wrote on Instagram.

In the same year, He was also a judge on M-Net’s cooking reality show My Kitchen Rules SA.

This came after he was the host of his own popular cooking show Something’s Cooking on M-Net’s sister channel Mzansi Magic.

He also partnered with notable brands to execute campaigns and is a regular feature at big culinary events such as The Good Food & Wine Show, which he headlined in 2017.

He also wrote his own book called Something’s Cooking, where he showed his fans how to make two of his favourite smoothies- Choco-Nana (chocolate and banana) and Tropical Island (mango, pineapple, chia seeds and milk).

On the 29 August 2018, He turned 30.

According to a post by Viral feed, J Something is worth an estimated R15 million.

WATCH:





🚨 @UCOOKSA RECIPE ORDERS 🚨Close this Wednesday at 10am. You also get 30% off if you use the code > #somethingscooking on checkout . I can't wait for us to get cooking 😬 Click here to place your order > https://t.co/LevKejPZt2. pic.twitter.com/UV34ugXRbY — J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) July 16, 2018





– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE