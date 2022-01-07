Wits graduate launches Evolution of Youth Entrepreneurship development programme

WITS Business School Master’s graduate Taynita Harilal has launched the #ECAfrica - Evolution of Youth Entrepreneurship (EYE) development programme. The project is aimed at secondary school students in Grade 11 from diverse backgrounds for mentoring, training and educational projects which intend to equip the learners with skills and resources that will allow them to start their ventures, and actively participate in entrepreneurial practices. According to Harilal, the programme will run for the period of a school year and will not interfere with the school curriculum. The project wants to address the lack of entrepreneurial education in schools and the promotion of new venture creation in the country.

Harilal said the vision is to bring this cohort to a central conversation where ideas can be shared with curious minds and create a pipeline of emerging, responsible entrepreneurs who are wired to drive the change they want to create. “I presented this as part of my summer school invitation to participate in the Denmark Business School summer school programme and my project idea was met with a favourable response,” she said. “Linking it to #ECAfrica made sense as I did my Master’s thesis based on second-generation female succession planning, and this allowed me to think broadly on how this could be a catalyst for conscious planning.” With the ECAfrica – EYE, Harilal intends to set up a social enterprise relevant to the changes brought about by the #Covid19 pandemic, and to drive an agenda that facilitates sustainable business practices which foster entrepreneurial practices and skills at a pre-tertiary level.