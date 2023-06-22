South African entrepreneurs have been invited to join the Yebo Fresh Business Lab.
Yebo Fresh has announced that it is inviting 3 000 entrepreneurs to join the lab.
The lab is a free skills development and business expansion programme that intends to create more jobs in the township entrepreneurship sector and facilitate better business.
The programme is starting in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with the intention to roll out nationally after 12 months.
With the mission to empower and support township entrepreneurs, Yebo Fresh aims to help small businesses not merely to survive but also to thrive in the township marketplace, which is estimated to be worth over R160 billion.
"We have launched the Yebo Fresh Business Lab because we believe in the collective power of kasipreneurs to grow and transform the township economy through a change in mindset,“ said Yebo Fresh’s education development manager Samkelisiwe Sikhosana.
“We see and believe in the Kasipreneur. We are encouraging entrepreneurs in the informal sector to feel inspired to take action to change their approach to doing business in the township,” said Sikhosana.
To qualify, the Kasipreneur must meet the requirements below:
- Must be South African (with a valid South African ID);
- Must be running a general trade business such as a spaza;shop/spazarette/tuckshop OR a prepared foods business such as a kota outlet/ shisa nyama/ chicken dust stand/ catering/ baking business OR a hair salon/ barber shop;
- Must be operating in a township/or in the informal sector;
- Must be operating for at least 12 months.
Qualifying kasipreneurs will be eligible to:
- A digital tool with learning applications that will help them manage their business;
- Have access to the Yebo Fresh order app with Buy-Now-Pay-Later and a customised e-learning programme;
- Receive one-on-one business support;
- Get to network with other kasipreneurs.
South African kasipreneurs who qualify are encouraged to sign up for the Yebo Fresh Business Lab programme by sending a WhatsApp message to 072 774 6192 or by visiting the website yebofresh.co.za.
Applications are accepted from the beginning of March until December, 2023.
