Yebo Fresh has announced that it is inviting 3 000 entrepreneurs to join the lab.

South African entrepreneurs have been invited to join the Yebo Fresh Business Lab.

The lab is a free skills development and business expansion programme that intends to create more jobs in the township entrepreneurship sector and facilitate better business.

The programme is starting in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with the intention to roll out nationally after 12 months.

With the mission to empower and support township entrepreneurs, Yebo Fresh aims to help small businesses not merely to survive but also to thrive in the township marketplace, which is estimated to be worth over R160 billion.