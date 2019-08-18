Twenty-year-old entrepreneur Kimisha Dani is the proud owner of a beauty business in Stanger's uShaka Mall called Wellness Spa Dot Com. Image: Wellness Spa Dot Com Facebook.

DURBAN - Twenty-year-old entrepreneur Kimisha Dani is the proud owner of a beauty business in Stanger's uShaka Mall called Wellness Spa Dot Com.



Dhani was part of the Metropolitan Kickstarz programme that started in 2016 with the intention of equipping future adults with financial literacy skills by taking its teen-tailored programme to schools across South Africa.





Dhani says the Metropolitan Kickstarz programme boosted her thinking abilities and finance management skills, giving her a push to go forward with what she wanted to do. She says it took the pressure off so she could cope.





The programme changed her life.





Dhani says she did a 7-month beauty course at Nail Systems International in Durban.





Dhani says,“I started the whole company on my own, doing nails. From there I grew and started seeing more clients.”





The business – specialising in beauty, skincare, pedicure, facials and massages – was started in November.





From humble beginnings she now employs six women aged between 20 and 30 in the spa, who have been interested in the beauty sector and done courses in the field.









She says the shop's location in Durban gave her a competitive boost as there is not much competition in and around the KwaDukuza CDB.





“Our operations are good and we keep the clients by offering specials to keep them coming. We are still strict on prices but our services are priced based on our community's affordability,” says Dhani.





She describes the business's first days some 10 months ago as having been hard for her.





“I was very nervous but have grown into it as time went on. Being more mature than most people my age makes it much easier for me to handle the pressure and work well under stress. I am good with people and speaking with clients to reach a solution.”





However, Dhani says the salon has grown too small and the biggest challenge was being unable to meet the growing demand.





“The location we are based in, while it is not small, fits a limited amount of people. I would like to have more room to take on more people,” says Dhani.





DhaniShe says she also needs to employ more people to meet the growing demand.





Dhani says she but enjoys supervising and managing her staff and it has been really good.





Dhani says , even though clients can sometimes be demanding, but that is all part of the job.





“If you do your work properly, speak properly and offer what clients wantfor want and pay for, then there is no problem.”





She adds that so far she has been able to handle every obstacle that has come across her path thus far.





Dhani says that having support around you is important as an entrepreneur and her support is her mother, whom she says is an experienced businesswoman.





Both her parents were her initial start-up funders and helped her with her business plans when she started last year.





The Metroplitan Kickstarz programme describes Dhani as their leading lady who has become a mouthpiece for financial education and says her entrepreneurial spirit, which was sparked by the Kickstarz programme, will touch individuals, families and their communities.





To this point, more than 11 000 learners from schools across the country have been empowered through it.





Last year, 231 KZN Grade 11 learners became empowered to make better choices for their financial futures when the programme took place at North Coast Agriculture College and Glenhills Secondary School.









Dhani has many insights to share.





She says people who have goals should never give up as at the end of the day it all depends on your mindset. “If you have a good mindset, a goal to reach, you will keep on going forward as there is nothing you cannot do.





“While, When the going gets tough, failure is only a stepping stone to success.”





