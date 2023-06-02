By Kizito Okechukwu In recent years, South Africa has witnessed a remarkable surge in technological innovation, fuelled by a tech scene which is buzzing with young entrepreneurs who are eager to make a difference in their communities. These aspiring entrepreneurs possess the potential to bring about transformative changes within their communities, but they often face numerous challenges when it comes to accessing resources and support.

These young tech founders need some serious backup to conquer the challenges of limited resources and support. Recognising the importance of nurturing this ecosystem, global tech giants have taken up significant steps to uplift young tech founders in South Africa, enabling them to make a positive impact and achieve sustainable growth. One of the key ways in which tech giants offer their support in South Africa is by providing them with accessible tools and platforms to develop their ideas. Through initiatives like the Microsoft for Start-ups Founders Hub programme, aspiring entrepreneurs gain access to a suite of cloud services, software and development tools that are essential for building and scaling their tech solutions. By leveraging Microsoft Azure, they can overcome infrastructure roadblocks and focus on innovating, thereby accelerating their product development process.

The significance of mentorship and guidance in shaping the success of young tech founders is at the forefront for most tech giants. To nurture this need, many of these corporates have implemented mentorship programmes that connect seasoned professionals with aspiring entrepreneurs in South Africa. These mentors offer invaluable insights, industry knowledge and guidance, steering young founders through the intricacies of the tech landscape. Additionally, Microsoft's technical support teams lend their expertise in areas such as software development, AI and cybersecurity, empowering these up-and-coming tech gurus to overcome technical hurdles and build robust solutions. Creating a sustainable tech ecosystem also requires a strong foundation of skilled individuals and teams. Microsoft's commitment to skills development and capacity building is evident through initiatives like the Microsoft Learn programme and other partner programmes with organisations such as 22 On Sloane.

These programmes offer free courses and resources, access to market place and capital, equipping young tech founders with the skills necessary to thrive amidst the rapid evolution of technology. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and upskilling, Microsoft empowers them to unlock their full potential and contribute to the growth of South Africa's tech industry. In addition, tech corporates’ strategic support for the young founders in South Africa must transcend beyond mere corporate responsibility and provide accessible tools, mentorship, collaborative partnerships and skills development opportunities. Microsoft is a leader in this regard, actively cultivating a vibrant tech ecosystem that empowers young founders to make a significant impact in their communities and achieve sustainable growth.

With the unwavering support of large corporates like Microsoft, South Africa's tech industry is poised to drive innovation, economic progress and social transformation for years to come, further solidifying Africa’s position on the global tech map. *To learn more on how Microsoft for Startup Founders Hub Programme can help your startup, please visit: www.22onsloane.co Kizito Okechukwu is the Executive Head of 22 On Sloane and Co-chair of Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Africa.