File Image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - Workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) were due to stage a protest march in Polokwane on Monday and over a memorandum to the department of mineral resources and energy, among others, demanding the reopening of the Dilokong chrome mine, the union said. Dilokong has been under business rescue since 2016.

"We want the department of mineral resources and energy to issue the licence to Cheetah, the company that has been successful following the bidding process," NUM regional secretary Phillip Mankge said in a statement, noting that Dilokong had employed more than 1,200 people.

He said one of the key promises made by the ruling African National Congress during elections was to facilitate the creation of jobs.

"We expect the ANC in Limpopo to deliver this important promise to the workers and communities in the province," Mankge said.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa