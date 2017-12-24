



South Africa is home to musicians who've done well for themselves and won international awards; the likes of AKA who has a MTV Africa Music Award under his belt.





We take a look at the top 10 richest South African Musicians:





1. Rebecca Malope





She is known as the African Queen of Gospel and has a career that has spanned over 30 years. Malope is also one of the biggest selling artists in South Africa, she has sold 10 million albums in South Africa do date. During her career, she's released 35 albums which have achieved multi-platinum, platinum or gold status. Malope is also the host of TV show, Gospel Time and in 2013 she was one of the judges on reality TV show Clash of the Choirs South Africa. According to Wiki Net Worth Rebecca Malope's net worth is $5 million (R68,25 million).





2. Juanita du Plessis





According to her sales figures, she has achieved gold and multi-platinum status for her 30 or so albums released over the years. Her total album sales to date are 1.35 million albums. Her net worth is unknown.





3. Black Coffee





Balck Coffee is a record producer and DJ who started his career in 1995. Under his own record label, Soulistic Music, he has released a total of five albums and a live DVD. The world renowned DJ also has a revenue stream from signing some the best house music artists to his label. Coffee has collaborated with international artists like Usher, Alicia Keys and Drake. His music has appeared on many best selling lists and he currently owns properties in the United States. This DJ also hangs out with celebrities like P Diddy and drives a Maserati. According to The Net Worth Portal Black Coffee's net worth is an estimated $2 million (R27,3 million).





4. Oskido





Oscar Bonginkosi Mdlongwa known by the stage name Oskido is the founder of record label, Kalawa Jazmee Records. His record label is home to successful artists like Bongo Maffin and Boom Shaka. According to The Net Worth Portal Oskido's net worth is around $2 million (R27,3 million).









5. Cassper Nyovest





Nyovest is a rapper that made an impact on the music industry as soon as he entered the scene. In 2015, he signed a big deal with MTN. Nyovest is an independent artist who has his own record label. He even has a new endorsement with vodka brand Ciroc and he drives two Bentleys. He just recently sold out FNB Satdium selling 68000 tickets. Nyovest's net worth according to The Net Worth Portal is $0,7 million (R9,55 million)





6. Die Antwoord





This rap-rave group has been successful for a while now and have been in the music business since 2009. They have headlined a lot of international tours n Europe and various parts of the world. The group has apparently a net worth of R56 million and an annual revenue of R8 million.





7. Steve Hofmeyr





Hofmeyr juggles between being a music artist, actor and TV presenter. Although he has been involved in some controversies during his career he has remained one of the most popular musicians in South Africa. According to Celebrity Bio is $20 million (R273 million).





8. AKA





This South African rapper has been making music since he was a teenager but started making money because of his music in 2011 when he became AKA and released his first album. He has since become a megastar who has won awards internationally. He also has endorsement deals that said to be worth R4,8 million. According to The Net Worth Portal AKA's net worth is $11,4 million (R155,6 million)





9. DJ Sbu





DJ Sbu is the founder of TS Records and is an SA DJ and a Kwaito star. This DJ is also the founder of MoFaya an energy drink. He currently drives a Porsche. According to The Net Worth Portal DJ Sbu's net worth is $2 million (R27,3 million).





10. DJ Euphonik





This DJ is well known for playing House music. Euphonik has travelled abroad to places like New York, Dubai and around Africa. Euphonik has also shared the stage with big names in the misc industry like Swedish House Mafia and Skrillex. He has made investments in property and owns altogether 14 properties in Johannesburg. He has collaborated with Superga, an Italian shoe company) three times to produce limited edition sneakers. Euphonik currently drives a Bentley. According to The Net Worth Portal DJ Euphonik's net worth is more than $2,5 million (R34,1 million).





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - The South Africa music industry is one of the most popular industries on the African continent.