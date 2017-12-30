Many reality stars become famous through their reality shows and then later expand their brand to earn more money.

Kim Kardashian is one example of a celebrity doing exactly that with her brand. The Kardashian has a make-up line, mobile apps and has released her own book.







Despite this, the famous Kardashian is not the highest paid reality star.





So we look at the highest paid reality TV stars according to MTV:





1. Simon Cowell





Simon Cowell Photo: Facebook





Cowells earns $382 million. He is known as the creator of reality shows like X Factor, Pop Idol, and the Got Talent franchises. Cowell's record had teen heartthrob band, One Direction signed to their label. The group has reportedly apparently made an estimated $69 million for Cowell.





2. Kim Kardashian





Kim Kardashian Photo: Facebook





Kardashian banked $175 million. She has made her millions from her makeup line, being executive producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her Instagram posts makes her lots of money too.









3. Kris Jenner





Kris Jenner Photo: Facebook





Jenner follows her daughter in third place with $60 million. Kris Jenner makes her money managing the careers of her five children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. Jenner receives 10% of paychecks that her daughters get which she admitted to in her interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show.





4. Kylie Jenner





Kylie Jenner Photo: Facebook





The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner made $50 million. Jenner's makeup line is set to make her a billionaire by the age of 25. Her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics has been making millions of dollars since its launch in 2016. According to Time entertainment channel E! agreed with the family to an $80 million contract for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off Life With Kylie.





5. Katie Price





Katie Price Photo: Facebook





Price made approximately $52 million. She has made the move from glamour model to the reality star. Price also has a successful line of clothes, books and numerous TV shows.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE








