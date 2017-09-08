CAPE TOWN - Google announced in a blog post that the Google Drive app for desktop has officially deprecated. Support will be cut off on December 11, 2017 and the app will shut down completely on March 12, 2018.

According to Google, Users who are still running the Drive app will start seeing notifications in October 2017 that it’s “going away,” and the company will steer customers towards one of two replacements apps depending on whether they’re a consumer or business user.Google Drive the service isn’t going anywhere. You can still access it from the web, smartphone appp or use the replacement software options such as ;

There’s Backup and Sync, the all-encompassing consumer app that replaces both the standalone Google Drive and Google Photos Uploader apps. There is also, Drive File Streamer which saves space on your local drive while providing access to “all of your Google Drive files on demand, directly from your computer.” It’s a much more elegant and integrated approach. “Say goodbye to time-consuming file syncing and any concerns about disk space,” Google says of the benefits that Drive File Streamer introduces.

The Verge reported that the differences between the apps are ; both can do one or two things that the other can’t, so check out Google’s help pages to see which is the better fit. For most people the Backup and Sync option is probably it, though power users have complained about its lack of support for NAS drives.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE